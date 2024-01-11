Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

