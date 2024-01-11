Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 15.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 14.84. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 12.93 and a one year high of 17.05.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0909 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 227,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.87 per share, with a total value of 3,156,063.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,095,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 195,505,750.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,166,221 shares of company stock worth $44,052,518 over the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.