Carmel Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 640.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.68. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

