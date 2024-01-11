Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,477 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.8% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $112.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 123.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

