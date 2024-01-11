Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 200,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

