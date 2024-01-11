Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $134,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after buying an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,803,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

BRO opened at $72.94 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

