Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,793,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

