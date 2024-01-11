Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $184.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.20. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

