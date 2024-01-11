Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 99.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 220.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 207.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $43,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $61.71 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

