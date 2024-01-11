Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $109,000 in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,625,764 shares in the company, valued at $186,735,049.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,062,748 shares of company stock worth $30,239,972.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
