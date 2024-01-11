Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $109,000 in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,625,764 shares in the company, valued at $186,735,049.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,062,748 shares of company stock worth $30,239,972.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $14.99 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

