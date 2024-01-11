Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 472.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Mastercard by 11.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,167,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,185,000 after buying an additional 119,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.90.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MA opened at $428.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $429.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $401.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

