Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 264 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3,771.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $307.72 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.60.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

