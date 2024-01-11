Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 83 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $150.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $152.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.