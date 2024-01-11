Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $714.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.21 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $676.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.38. The company has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

