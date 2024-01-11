Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $20.60 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

