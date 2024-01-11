Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems comprises about 4.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 5.25% of Casella Waste Systems worth $232,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,882,000 after buying an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,992,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,644,000 after buying an additional 54,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,047,000 after buying an additional 92,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,713,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,748,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,333. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 130.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

