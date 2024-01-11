Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.3% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT opened at $293.38 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

