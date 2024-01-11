CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 36,874 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $19,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.56.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.68. 51,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,707. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.87.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

