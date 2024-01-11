CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 52,594 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 52,594 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.3% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $261.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.25.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

