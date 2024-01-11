CBOE Vest Financial LLC Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 88.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,862 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.1% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,949,000 after buying an additional 130,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 143,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,253. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

