CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $19.48 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 103.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,669 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Clorox worth $19,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 350,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.38. The company had a trading volume of 233,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.34. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

