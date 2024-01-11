CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $21.39 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,234 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises approximately 1.2% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hormel Foods worth $21,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,071,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 166,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 37,185 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,290. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

HRL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 824,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,681. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.23. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $46.95.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 75.34%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

