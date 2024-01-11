CBOE Vest Financial LLC Increases Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 94.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,570 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MLI stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $48.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $819.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $871,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,470 shares of company stock worth $5,635,331 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

