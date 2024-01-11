CBOE Vest Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127,721 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.97. The stock had a trading volume of 162,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,669. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

