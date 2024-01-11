CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 17,914 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 1.2% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $583.90. 62,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.46. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $607.79. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

