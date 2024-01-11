CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 38,352 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38,352 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $18,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:ALB traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,299. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

