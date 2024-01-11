CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 59,656 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,514 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59,656 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Popular worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Popular by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BPOP traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.79. 32,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,896. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97.

Popular Increases Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Popular’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BPOP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

