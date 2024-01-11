CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 98,289 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,331 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,289 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Target by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 42,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average is $126.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

