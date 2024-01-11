CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 85.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.7 %

SNA traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $280.58. 46,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,092. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

