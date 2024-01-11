Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $274.11 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.44 and a 1-year high of $275.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.48 and a 200-day moving average of $256.16. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

