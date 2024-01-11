Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1,612.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $716.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $702.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.59. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

