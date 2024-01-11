Cedar Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.47. 555,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

