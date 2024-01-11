Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,450 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Raymond James upgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $36.20. 57,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,384. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

