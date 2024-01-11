Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,276,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

