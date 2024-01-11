Cedar Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE remained flat at $113.90 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 65,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,040. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average is $120.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

