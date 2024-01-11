Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RH stock traded down $5.75 on Thursday, hitting $267.37. The stock had a trading volume of 41,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,910. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RH

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.