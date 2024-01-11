Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,773 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.56. 24,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.