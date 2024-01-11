Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,441 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $34,773,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,529,000 after buying an additional 1,235,284 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 57.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 267,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.28. 315,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,120. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

