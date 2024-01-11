Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,546 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

GO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 45,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,112. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $172,380. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

