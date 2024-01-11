Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Up to $8.13

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $8.32. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 49,690 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 19.40% and a positive return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
