Centene (NYSE:CNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.43

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.43 and last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 1343429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Get Centene alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.