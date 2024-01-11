Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Shares Up 20%

Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 166,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 66,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Century Global Commodities Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores and develops for iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

