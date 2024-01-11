Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Trading Down 6.6%

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $209.02 and last traded at $211.97. Approximately 621,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 539,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.93.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day moving average of $202.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,500,000 after purchasing an additional 86,457 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

