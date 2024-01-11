Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.73.

NYSE CHWY opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 997.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Chewy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

