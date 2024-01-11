Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Up to $19.94

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.94, but opened at $20.60. Chewy shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 4,969,498 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Get Chewy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 997.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.