Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $509,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstone Financial Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.