CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 197 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $799.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $749.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.80.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

