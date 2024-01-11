CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 472 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $149.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.09 and a 1 year high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

