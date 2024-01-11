CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 139 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Target were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $143.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

