CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,310 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Splunk were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 81.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Splunk by 72.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 9.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK opened at $152.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 363.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $152.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.58.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

